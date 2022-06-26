4,128 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 164,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 72,869 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

