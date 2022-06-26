3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 186,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.19 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.