3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

3M stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

