3,991 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

