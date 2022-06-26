3,858 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

MTH opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

