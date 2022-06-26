360 Capital Group Limited (TGP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on July 26th

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from 360 Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other 360 Capital Group news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 431,697 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$416,587.61 ($289,296.95).

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

