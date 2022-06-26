3,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 198,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,602,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,190,000 after purchasing an additional 672,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,540,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,709 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Shares of BABA opened at $117.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

