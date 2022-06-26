1irstcoin (FST) Hits One Day Volume of $10,471.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $10,471.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000770 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004320 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,691,501 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

