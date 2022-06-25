Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

