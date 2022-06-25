ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.93. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 5,524 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:ZIVO Get Rating ) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.