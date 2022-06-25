Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as low as C$2.38. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 26,273 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.75 million and a PE ratio of -27.70.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

