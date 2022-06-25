Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $77.50 at UBS Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $16.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.17. 42,776,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,073. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,003 shares of company stock worth $3,133,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zendesk by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

