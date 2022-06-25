Zebi Token Market Capitalization Hits $189,767.25 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $189,767.25 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00129984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00071993 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,211,805,301 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,089,817 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

