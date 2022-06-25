ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $256,300.40

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $256,300.40 and $9.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00314989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00081549 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00075124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004491 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

