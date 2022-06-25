yOUcash Trading Up 0.1% This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.21 billion and approximately $970,270.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.11 or 0.99967830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002864 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,417,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.