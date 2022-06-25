Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.71 and last traded at $68.56. 3,927,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,430,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71.

Xcel Energy ( NYSE:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

