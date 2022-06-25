WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.90

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $14.95. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 3,762 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 20.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

About WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

