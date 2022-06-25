Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Workday by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.01. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

