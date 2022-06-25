WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.82

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.82 and traded as low as $42.16. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 36,601 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $94,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

