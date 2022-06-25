WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 29th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $20.37 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $23.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 373,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000.

