Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

