Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
