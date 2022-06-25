Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $68.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

