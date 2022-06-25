Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

