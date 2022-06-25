Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target to $20.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
NYSE:NWL opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25.
About Newell Brands (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.