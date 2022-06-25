Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target to $20.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:NWL opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25.

Newell Brands ( NYSE:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

