Wedbush Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $7.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $9.17.
BBBY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $559.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
