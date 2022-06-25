WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,476 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,243,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.