WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

