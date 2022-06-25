WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

