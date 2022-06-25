WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,372,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $173.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.00.

