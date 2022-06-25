Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

