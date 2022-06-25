Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,045 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.