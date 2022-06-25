Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

WMT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

