Vortex Defi Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $3,869.25 and $2,807.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

