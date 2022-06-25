Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 440 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

VLX stock opened at GBX 238 ($2.92) on Thursday. Volex has a 52 week low of GBX 209 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 494.70 ($6.06). The company has a market capitalization of £377.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 256.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($15,004.90).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

