Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 150 ($1.84).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 167.38 ($2.05).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The stock has a market cap of £35.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

