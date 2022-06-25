VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Lessened by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,604 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. VMware accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $117.96 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.