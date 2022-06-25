VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 3,038,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,722. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.94. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

