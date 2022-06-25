VIG (VIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $44.00

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, VIG has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $679,600.98 and approximately $44.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

