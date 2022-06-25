Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.39

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.39 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 53.78 ($0.66). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.68), with a volume of 751,180 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15. The company has a market capitalization of £197.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Karen Anderson acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,200.22). Also, insider Robert Forrester acquired 39,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,041.47 ($24,548.59).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

