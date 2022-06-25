Verso Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $438,076.90 and approximately $6,278.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00130212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014312 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

