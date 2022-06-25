Verso Token (VSO) Market Capitalization Tops $10.49 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014010 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

