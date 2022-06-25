Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Shares of VRNA stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
