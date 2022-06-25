Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.