Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.91

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and traded as low as $19.84. Verbund shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verbund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

About Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

