Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.91

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and traded as low as $19.84. Verbund shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verbund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Verbund alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.