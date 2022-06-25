Velo (VELO) Trading 15.2% Higher This Week

Velo (VELO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $34.97 million and $255,452.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

