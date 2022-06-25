Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $207.04 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.92.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

