Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

