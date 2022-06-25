Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

