Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

