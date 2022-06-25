Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

